Grant Leads WVU After Second Day of Isleworth Collegiate

Senior Kurtis Grant is tied for 16th place after the second round to lead the West Virginia University golf team at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational in Windermere, Florida.

Grant posted WVU’s top round of the day at 1-over-par and is at even par after 36 holes.

Fifth-year senior Mark Goetz was 3-over-par for the day and stands at 1-over-par, tied for 23rd place heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Junior Trent Tipton and fifth-year senior Logan Perkins both shot 3-over-par today. Tipton is tied for 39th place at 5-over-par, while Perkins is tied for 57th place at 9-over-par. Freshman Max Green shot 6-over-par today and is tied for 52nd place at 8-over-par. Sophomore Olivier Ménard is competing as an individual for WVU and shot 5-over-par today. He stands tied for 62nd at 11-over-par.

West Virginia sits in eighth place at +11 for the tournament (289-298=587), one shot behind UCF and five shots behind LSU. WVU is one shot ahead of Florida and three shots ahead of California in the team standings.

“Whereas yesterday we did all the little things well and played very clean golf, today was the exact opposite,” said coach Sean Covich. “I thought that this was some of the worst golf we have played in a few years. We didn’t execute the simplest shots and made it really hard on ourselves today. We have to clean that up before tomorrow if we want to have a chance to climb the leaderboard.”

At the Xavier Invitational in Cincinnati, sophomore Jackson Davenport was 5-over-par, while sophomore Will Stakel and freshman Todd Duncan were 7-over-par after the first 18 holes. The second 18 holes are scheduled to wrap up late Monday afternoon.

Both tournaments will begin their final rounds on Tuesday morning. Results are available at Golfstat.com.