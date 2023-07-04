Michael Grove’s season has resembled a yo-yo in some ways. Up and down, up and down.

“It kind of comes with the territory. I understand what my job is,” Grove told reporters Monday night. “I’m trying to eliminate as many excuses as I can, and go out there and do what I can.”

Grove was brought back up Monday and added to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ active roster on the same day he would make his 13th major league start.

It was his best big-league start since April.

The Wheeling, West Virginia native pitched four innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out three against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was not Grove’s most efficient start — he walked two batters, hit another, threw just under 60 percent of his pitches for strikes, and only started eight of the 18 batters he faced with a first-pitch strike — but it was a bounce-back performance, nonetheless.

Grove had given up four earned runs in four of his five appearances since returning from the injured list. This marked the fewest runs he had allowed since surrendering one run to the Chicago Cubs on April 15. Los Angeles won Monday’s game 5-2.

After a 1-2-3 first inning, the former Mountaineer worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the second. By limiting Pittsburgh to just one run in the frame, he allowed his lineup to give him a lead in the bottom half of the inning.

Six of the eight Pirates hitters who reached base against the WVU product managed to get on without the ball leaving the infield.

“He did a nice job limiting damage,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said postgame. “For me, it was a gutty performance. He gave us four innings, gave up one run, [and] minimized damage which a lot of young players don’t have that ability. And he put us in a position to win a ballgame.”

Grove worked around the misfortune. He induced a key double play in the third inning, and faced only four batters in the fourth.

“I was just trying to make a pitch when I needed to. When the traffic got on, [I was] just trying to find a way to get one pitch at a time, one batter at a time,” he said after the game.

Grove (0-2, 7.02 ERA) is still looking for his first win of the year. However, he has lowered his season ERA by nearly 1.5 runs since returning from the IL.

Roberts told reporters before the game that the expectation is for Grove to start or “open” Los Angeles’ game against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. That is Grove and the Dodgers’ final game before the All-Star break.

With a good start now under his belt, Grove has made an argument to stay with the big-league club as long as Clayton Kershaw remains on the injured list. The Dodgers have dealt with a slew of injuries to the starting rotation this year, which has given Grove ample opportunities to prove himself.