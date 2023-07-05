WVU men’s basketball transfer Jose Perez at the Mountaineers’ game against Navy in 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Guard Jose Perez is the latest WVU player to enter the transfer portal according to Joe Tipton of On3sports.

Back in March, Perez “set the record straight” by stating he will be back for the 2023-24 season in a video posted to Twitter. A few months later, he is looking elsewhere before ever having the opportunity to play a game in Gold and Blue.

The senior guard who transferred from Manhattan was deemed ineligible last season but was allowed to participate in practices with the team.

As a junior at Manhattan during the 2021-22 season, Perez averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Perez is the sixth player to announce their intent to transfer. Kerr Kriisa made the decision to return to WVU while James Okonkwo joins Perez in the transfer portal. Forward Tre Mitchell will finish his collegiate career at Kentucky while Joe Toussaint will do the same at Texas Tech. On Wednesday, forward Mohamed Wague also announced his future destination as he commited to Alabama.

Along with Kriisa, other offseason additions RaeQuan Battle and Jesse Edwards have publically stated they are remaining with the Mountaineers.