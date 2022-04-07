Coach Dawn Plitzuweit will have a veteran guard in the back court to start her tenure in Morgantown.

Madisen Smith announced Thursday that she will return to the Mountaineers for her fifth year with the program, confirming what she said in March on the Mike Carey radio show. She is one of seven players slated to return to the program in 2022-23.

In a tweet, she gave a simple message: “I’m back.”

Smith has been WVU’s starting point guard for all four of her seasons, making 107 starts in 112 appearances. She has racked up 885 career points, 429 assists, 255 rebounds and 125 steals in that span. Smith has also played 3,591 minutes in her career, ranking her 13th in program history.

In her senior season in 2021-22, Smith averaged 9.1 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds. She also twice set tied the program record for minutes played in a game, logging 50 minutes in two difference contests during the season.