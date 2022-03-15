Two former Mountaineers are back on the WV Black Bears coaching staff

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A pair of former West Virginia University infielders have been named to the West Virginia Black Bears coaching staff for the upcoming season, the organization announced Tuesday.

Managing the Black Bears for the second year in a row is former 2010 second-round MLB Draft pick, Jedd Gyorko.

Gyorko, who enjoyed an eight-year Major League Baseball career with the Padres, Cardinals, Dodgers, and Brewers, made his baseball coaching debut in 2021 with West Virginia. He led the Black Bears to a 30-19-6 record, and a second-place finish in the first-year of the MLB Draft League.

Former WVU middle infielder Jimmy Galusky will also return to the staff. Galusky is also entering his second year in the coaching ranks, but will now be the Black Bears’ hitting coach. The Preston County native was the team’s position coach a season ago.

Galusky was taken in the 20th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox, and played 37 games for two teams in the minors.

Gyorko and Galusky both mentored current WVU freshman first baseman Grant Hussey last summer as he competed for the Black Bears.

Four Mountaineer pitchers are slated to play for the WVU alums this summer.

The Black Bears season gets underway on June 2, with the home opener at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark slated for June 7.