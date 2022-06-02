Jermaine Haley is a champion in his native Canada.

The former WVU guard helped lead the London Lightning to their fifth title in the National Basketball League of Canada on Wednesday with a 97-96 victory over the KW Titans. Haley started all three games in the Finals as the Lightning completed a sweep over the Titans.

Haley, a 6-7 point guard, scored two points in 33 minutes of court time in the deciding victory but scored in double figures in the previous two games of the series. He finished the season with a 13.4-point scoring average in 25 games with 24 starts.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native bounced around the pro ranks during his first two seasons out of college, playing for HAKRO Merlins Crailshem in the top flight of Germany in 2020-21 before joining the Grand Rapids Gold of the NBA G League for part of the 2021-22 campaign. He played his final G League game on Jan. 9, shortly before making his NBLC debut for London on Feb. 26.

Haley played two seasons for the Mountaineers after transferring from New Mexico State. He assumed a starting role in 2018-19, getting the nod in 24 of his 36 appearances before starting all 30 games of his senior season in 2019. He finished his career averaging 7.9 points, 2.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.