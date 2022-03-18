WVU All-American Peyton Hall’s run at the NCAAs is set to come to an end, but not before he earns a spot on the podium.

The 9th-seeded Mountaineer fell to Dean Hamiti of Wisconsin in the 165-pound division’s consolation bracket on Friday by a score of 10-6, dropping his record in the tournament to 3-2. Hall will face Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla for seventh place on Saturday.

Hall, a sophomore from Oak Glen High, became the 34th All-American in WVU wrestling history when he defeated Justin McCoy of Virginia in an 11-3 major decision. He opened the tournament with two straight wins, but fell into the consolation bracket in the quarterfinals.

Hall earned the 9-seed in the tournament after finishing as the Big 12 runner-up in his weight class in March.

The seventh place match will be shown on WatchESPN.