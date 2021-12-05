Hall Remains Undefeated at Ohio Dual

ATHENS, Ohio (December 5, 2021) – Sophomore Peyton Hall of the West Virginia University wrestling team improved to 9-0 at 165 pounds, as WVU fell to the Ohio University Bobcats, 30-9, inside the Convocation Center Sunday afternoon.

Hall, ranked in the top 20 of his weight class, pinned redshirt sophomore Sean O’Dwyer in 2:05 of the first period to put the Mountaineers (1-3) on the board midway through the dual. The sophomore went after O’Dwyer’s right leg and knocked him off balance to secure the takedown. The Chester, West Virginia, native remained in control by hooking the redshirt sophomore’s arms, turning him over, and driving his shoulders to the mat for the fall. It marked Hall’s second pin of the season.

In a rematch from last season’s meeting in Morgantown, No. 25 Michael Wolfgram came out on top again with a 12-7 decision over redshirt junior Jordan Ernest in the final match of the day. Ernest jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening seconds of the first period before Wolfgram slipped away from Ernest for a two-point reversal as the redshirt junior tried to roll him over for another takedown. Wolfgram fell behind 4-2 early in the second period after allowing Ernest to escape twice but tied it back up at 4-4 on a takedown that saw him push Ernest in the direction of the Mountaineers’ bench.

The Bobcat’s (1-1) redshirt junior earned his third escape of the second period to go back up 5-4, until West Virginia’s redshirt sophomore secured another takedown in the exact same spot as his first one. From that point on, Wolfgram registered three more takedowns in the third period to seal the victory. The York, Pennsylvania, native improves to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in duals at heavyweight.

The Mountaineers return home to the WVU Coliseum to host Glenville State on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

Match Results

125: Oscar Sanchez (Ohio) major dec. Colton Drousias (WVU), 12-3

133: Gio DiSabato (Ohio) dec. Garett Lautzenheiser (WVU), 5-2

141: Kyran Hagan (Ohio) wins by fall Caleb Rea (WVU), [T – 1:41]

149: HR/27 Alec Hagan (Ohio) tech. fall Brayden Roberts (WVU), 16-0 [T – 6:10]

157: 24/26 Jordan Slivka (Ohio) dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 3-0

165: 11/15 Peyton Hall (WVU) wins by fall Sean O’Dwyer (Ohio), [T – 2:05]

174: -/28 Sal Perrine (Ohio) dec. Dennis Robin (WVU), 11-6

184: Zayne Lehman (Ohio) dec. Anthony Carman (WVU), 10-3

197: Jordan Greer (Ohio) dec. Jackson Moomau (WVU), 6-2

285: HR/25 Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. Jordan Earnest (Ohio), 12-7

Team Rankings: NWCA

Individual Rankings: FloWrestling/InterMat