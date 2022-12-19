MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Hayhurst Family rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Maximus “Max” Duncan (Colorado Springs, Colo./The Vanguard School/UC Colorado Springs) has signed a national letter of intent and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

“We are really happy Max has decided to come to WVU next fall,” Hammond said. “He has taken a more unorthodox route of getting onto a college rifle team, but I think his extra two years removed from high school and a year in college will really benefit him, his ability to adjust to being a college athlete and also is rifle experience.

“We have watched him improve for the last year or so and are excited to work with him once he gets to WVU and help him reach his potential with all the resources we can offer. He has the work ethic and drive that we look for in prospective team members, and we know he’ll give 100% as a Mountaineer.”

After graduating from the Vanguard School in 2021, Duncan began his academic career last year at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs. He will enroll at WVU for the fall 2023 semester and have four years of eligibility remaining.

Duncan began shooting air rifle in January 2019, and smallbore in 2022.

This year, he won both the air rifle and smallbore titles at the 2022 Junior Men’s Colorado State Championships.

He also finished in eighth place in Junior Men’s Air Rifle at the 2022 USA Shooting Rifle Nationals.

Most recently, Duncan competed at USA Shooting’s 2022 Winter Air Gun Championships, where he took fourth place in the Junior Men’s Air Rifle Final.