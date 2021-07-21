Harler signs pro contract with Jämtland Basket of Swedish Basketball League

Ahead of Best Virginia’s big matchup against Team 23 in the TBT, some big news for former Mountaineer Chase Harler. The Best Virginia guard has signed another pro contract.

After playing his rookie season in Lithuania during the pandemic, Harler has signed with Jämtland Basket of the Swedish Basketball League, the country’s premiere basketball league.

Year 2 🙏🇸🇪



Super excited for this opportunity! https://t.co/4zAwJSCaVG — Chase Harler (@ChaseHarler4) July 21, 2021

Jämtland teased this announcement with a clip from Rambo III, featuring Sylvester Stallone’s character tying his red headband, a tip of the cap to the white headband Harler wears when he plays. The scene was also edited to include “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Håll utkik på våra sociala medier kl 13 idag… 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/3ryO8F03r6 — Jämtland Basket (@JamtlandBSKT) July 21, 2021

In his lone season with Palangos Kursiai in Lithuania, Harler averaged 15 points per game and converted 45 percent of his field goal attempts. He played for head coach Bob Huggins at WVU from 2016-20 and is a first-year member of Best Virginia, which plays in the final game of the West Virginia Regional tonight at 9 p.m. ET