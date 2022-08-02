West Virginia continues to look at four different players to take charge in quarterback competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – JT Daniels performed in a West Virginia uniform in front of a crowd for the first time on Tuesday.

WVU’s morning practice session was open to the media for roughly an hour as the Mountaineers’ quarterback battle raged on for another day.

Daniels, Garrett Greene, Nicco Marchiol, and Will “Goose” Crowder all took turns throwing to the top wide receiver targets throughout practice.

West Virginia’s quarterback debate was a hot topic with offensive coordinator Graham Harrell after practice.

Despite high praise for Daniels’s makeup, WVU’s new OC isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback at this point in camp.

“It’s still pretty early,” Harrell said Tuesday, adding that the players have yet to wear football pads in fall camp. “I think tomorrow when you at least get shoulder pads on it’ll probably be a lot different.”

Harrell was asked what he needs to see from the quarterbacks for him and the coaching staff to decide on a starter. One of his biggest sticking points was finding the quarterback in the group that makes the rest of the players in the offense better, which in turn, will make the offense better.

Head coach Neal Brown stated that reps were split evenly between three quarterbacks on Monday (Crowder was absent due to illness but returned to practice Tuesday).

According to Harrell, quarterback reps with the various groups of the offense will remain even until players begin to separate themselves.

“As soon as guys start separating themselves, you have to start trimming it down,” said Harrell. “When you see separation, I think that’s when it’s time to start making decisions.”

Harrell added that reps could fluctuate based on how many quarterbacks separate themselves.

Brown noted that timing on throws, overall, could improve following practice No. 1 of the fall on Monday. The Mountaineer offensive coordinator agreed, saying timing will improve with live reps throughout camp.

Harrell spoke at length about the quarterback competition on Tuesday, though Daniels was the only quarterback he specifically spoke about.