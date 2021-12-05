Here’s how to get your tickets to see WVU in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Mountaineers are heading to Arizona later this month to take on Minnesota for the first time

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tickets for West Virginia’s appearance in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Chase Field (48,633) in Phoenix, Arizona, are now on sale to the general public at WVUGAME.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:15 EST/8:15 MST on ESPN.

Available tickets in the WVU allotment are $70 or $100 each for lower level seating and either $25 or $35 for upper level seating based on location. Seats in the WVU allotment are located in sections 133 to 135 and select field level locations ($100), sections 140 to 143 ($70), section 329 ($35) or section 330 ($25).

All active Mountaineer Athletic Club members and football season ticket holders should place their priority orders online by logging into their WVUGAME.com ticket account and following the instructions sent to them previously. All priority ticket orders will be allocated with the best available seating based on MAC annual giving level and priority points.

Parking passes are available for $30 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl parking garage located at 7th and Washington Streets, just north of the stadium. The garage will open at 3:00 PM. No tailgating is permitted. Fans can purchase parking passes by using the following link: Guaranteed Rate Bowl Parking.

Tickets for WVU students also will be available on Monday, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office in the WVU Coliseum and will be priced at $100, $70, $35 or $25 each. Student tickets must be purchased in person with a valid WVU ID. Students who purchase bowl tickets will have their seats allocated in a block to ensure they are sitting with other WVU students.

All seat locations will be allocated based on MAC annual giving level and priority points total. Please note that all tickets will be distributed via mobile delivery.

Fans will be able to order by phone, 1-800-WVU GAME, beginning at 9 a.m. Monday.

Mountaineer fans are encouraged to check WVUsports.com and follow @WVUsports on Twitter for ticket updates. Additional Guaranteed Rate Bowl information also can be found at WVUsports.com/bowlgame.

Fans interested in travel packages from the WVU Alumni Association are encouraged to visit wvusportstravel.com for more information.

West Virginia (6-6) from the Big 12 Conference will face Minnesota (8-4) from the Big Ten Conference in the game, and it will be the first meeting between the two schools. The Mountaineers will be making their 39th bowl appearance and own a 16-22 all-time record in bowl games.