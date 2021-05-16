History made: Goetz to tee it up at NCAA Regional

Mark Goetz is headed to Indiana for a shot at an NCAA title, and he’s going as a lone wolf.

Goetz, a junior from Greensburg, Pa., is the first Mountaineer ever to qualify for an NCAA Regional as an individual, and he earned that spot after his best season with West Virginia. The four seed, Goetz will compete in a 54-hole competition with nine other golfers at his regional, which takes place at The Sagamore Club in Noblesville, Indiana.

Goetz earned his spot as the low man for West Virginia with an average round of 71.64, shooting 0.68-over-par each trip on the course. He has three top-ten finishes this season, including a win at the Mountaineer Invitational, where he shot 12-under — 12 strokes ahead of the runner-up.

His performance at the Big 12 Championship was a little shoddy, starting off with an opening round 81. Goetz rallied, though, shooting 75, 74 and 68 in the next three rounds for a T-42 finish.

The competition will be stiff at The Sagamore Club as he tees it up against golfers from across the college golf landscape. Ross Steelman of Missouri is the top seed in the regional, snagging a win at the Missouri Tiger Intercollegiate for his third top-five finish of the season.

Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan is in the two spot after leading the Gophers in scoring this season. The Englishman actually has two starts on the PGA TOUR, most recently competing at The Genesis Invitational in February. Flanagan also appeared in the Walker Cup in May, competing for the Great Britain and Ireland team.

The 3-seed is Joe Weiler of Purdue, who comes in as an individual alongside his teammate, the 7-seed Cole Bradley. Weiler had three top-five finishes in 2021, including a T-2 finish at the Big Ten Championships.

The Sagamore Club was designed by Jack Nicklaus in 2003. It plays 7173 yards and is punctuated by an iconic 554-yard par 5 18th hole that is flanked on the left side by water.