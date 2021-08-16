Home sporting events, full capacity venues return this week at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first regular season contest of the fall at WVU is coming up this week.

Head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown and the Mountaineer women’s soccer squad will open their 2021 campaign Thursday against Buffalo at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. That game will also mark the first time a WVU venue has operated at full capacity for a sporting event in 17 months.

The Mountaineers don’t need much more than that to get amped up for their season opener.

“I’m excited. I can tell you the team is even more excited,” Izzo-Brown said. “They are so happy to get in that stadium and compete, make the fans proud and make sure they’re doing everything they can to be successful Thursday night. They’re so excited to get back out and do that because it was always limited last spring. Hopefully, we’ll fill up, and people will come out a support us.”

Thursday’s match is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff. The Mountaineers will also host Virginia Sunday and Duquesne Aug. 29.

The men’s soccer program will be the next team to open its home slate on Aug. 30 against rival Pitt. Both the football and volleyball teams will play their first home games in September.

After operating at limited capacity throughout the 2020-21 school year, WVU intends to operate all athletic venues at full capacity for these games.