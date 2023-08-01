MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Neal Brown will be the ninth coach in WVU history to enter his fifth season on the job when fall camp starts Wednesday. In the past, WVU head coaches traditionally found success in their quinary seasons.

Mountaineer coaches are 56-29-3 historically in their fifth seasons. In those eight years, WVU only logged one losing season: Bobby Bowden‘s 1974 team went 4-7 as an independent.

WVU recorded seven wins or more in five of the eight seasons: 1954, 1964, 1984, 2005 and 2015.

Going back to the beginning, Ira Rodgers was the first WVU head coach to work a fifth year when he led the program in 1929. WVU went 4-3-3. In 1947, Bill Kern’s team finished the season at 6-4 in Kern’s fifth year.

Both Rodgers’ 1929 team and Kern’s 1947 team finished near the middle of the 20-or-so southern independents in college football.

The 1954 Mountaineers went 8-1 and won the Southern Conference with a 3-0 conference-record under head coach Art Lewis. WVU’s biggest win of the season came at No. 9 Penn State in which the Mountaineers won 19-14 in enemy territory. It is one of nine wins WVU claimed against Penn State in their first 59 matchups.

A decade later, Gene Corum entered his fifth season on the job in Morgantown. WVU hadn’t won the SoCon in six years when Corum led the Mountaineers to a 7-4 record, his second-best season at WVU. Though the Mountaineers dropped both of its non-conference rivalry games against Pitt and Penn State, they went 3-0 in the SoCon to claim their first title since 1958.

In 1984, WVU legend Don Nehlen strapped in for Year 5 as head coach. Nehlen’s previous three teams all went 9-3 after a mild 6-6 showing in his first season in Morgantown.

The 1984 Mountaineers were 6-1 and ranked No. 18 heading into their rivalry matchup against No. 19 Penn State in Morgantown. WVU hadn’t beaten Penn State in 29 years, which was Art Lewis’s third-consecutive win over the Nittany Lions in 1955.

Reflecting on the matchup in his book, “Don Nehlen’s Tales from the West Virginia Sideline,” Nehlen said that he “honestly didn’t think West Virginia had much of a chance.”

It makes sense; WVU lost to Penn State by an average of 18 points in Nehlen’s first four battles with the Nittany Lions.

In a nationally televised ESPN game, WVU won 17-14 as the word “FINALLY” flickered across the scoreboard at Mountaineer Field. They finished the season with an 8-4 record and a 31-14 win over TCU in the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl.

Penn State currently leads the series with a 48-9-2 record, and the two schools will meet this fall for the first time since 1992. WVU’s last win against the Nittany Lions was in 1988.

One of the best seasons in WVU history came during Rich Rodriguez’s fifth season in 2005. Rich Rod led the Mountaineers to an 11-1 record, including a 38-35 win over No. 7 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The lone loss of the season came in the Black Diamond Trophy Game against No. 3 Virginia Tech.

The 2005 season is one of only four in WVU history to include 11 wins.

After a 3-4 start to the 2015 season, Dana Holgorsen’s Mountaineers won five of their last six games en route to a thrilling 43-42 Cactus Bowl win over Arizona State.

The most striking parallel between 2023 and any of the aforementioned seasons is the return of the Penn State game. When Week 1 rolls around, will WVU look like the 1954 or 1984 teams?

Regardless, there is certainly a history of success.