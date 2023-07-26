Talking fashion, basketball camps and more with Deuce McBride – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Deuce McBride has been all over the world this year, and soon, he'll be back in the Mountain State. Ahead of his basketball camps in the Wheeling area July 28 and in Morgantown July 30, he joins Anjelica Trinone on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to discuss his NBA career, fashion shows, the new WVU hoops coaching staff and more.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Across various stages of professional basketball, former WVU hoopers are finding success on the court.

Best Virginia, the local TBT team led by WVU alumni, is moving on to the second round of TBT. Earlier this month, multiple recent WVU players competed in the NBA Summer League. Also in the NBA, Jevon Carter and Deuce McBride both received big pay days while solidifying their future in the league.

McBride, who recently had his $1.8 million option for the 2023-24 season exercised by the New York Knicks, credits his recent professional success in part to his time in Morgantown.

“[At WVU], you know when you’re supposed to be in the gym, [and] you know where you’re supposed to be on time,” McBride said on the Gold and Blue Nation Podcast. “I think [former head coach Bob Huggins], you know, putting that trust in me as a young guy, and then to trust me to be a leader of the team as sophomore, I think that really just helped me translate it to the next level. And like I said, the best listeners are the best leaders, so I feel like that would allow me to continue to do that throughout my career.”

In two seasons with the Knicks organization, he has platooned back-and-forth between New York and Westchester, where the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G-League play. He has averaged 3.0 points per game in the NBA.

He said that in those two seasons, he has learned how to manage the increased pace of professional basketball, and that the mental fortitude he acquired in Morgantown helped in that department.

“You can watch on TV, you can be courtside, but until you’re out there with the highest level of basketball players, you really can’t get a feel for it,” he said. “So I think in the last two years, I [started to] understand it. I understand the little tricks [and] the little hidden tricks that people might not see but can be a huge advantage.”

So maybe there is a reason as to why former Mountaineers from ages 23 all the way to 34 are still competing at a high level. At 33-years-old Kevin Jones led all scorers in Tuesday’s TBT game., while Erik Stevenson played the hero at age 24.

The Gold and Blue runs deep, and it lasts too.

“The discipline that I learned at West Virginia was huge,” McBride said.