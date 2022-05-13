West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Tre Mitchell to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year.

Mitchell is a 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward, who attended Texas in 2021-22. The native of Pittsburgh spent his first two seasons at UMass. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at WVU.

Last season at Texas, Mitchell started 17 of 24 games played, averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. He shot 47.8 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from the free throw line. Mitchell had a season-high 19 points and 11 rebounds at Seton Hall. He had double figures in nine games.

At UMass, Mitchell played in 44 career games with 43 starts. He scored 792 points (18.0 ppg) and grabbed 315 rebounds (7.2 rpg), while adding 52 blocks and 47 steals during his two seasons at UMass. In his 44 games, he reached double figures in scoring 41 times and recorded five 30-point efforts.

As a sophomore in 2020-21 at UMass, he earned a spot on the Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team. Mitchell averaged a team-best 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds, while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor, 37.5 percent from 3-point range and 76.8 percent from thee free throw line. He tallied a career-high 37 points against La Salle, the eighth-highest point total in a game at UMass.

As a freshman in 2019-20, he started all 31 games and was named the Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Year and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team. Mitchell was the first UMass freshman to earn all-league honors since Marcus Camby in 1993-94. He was named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week six times. Mitchell averaged a team-best 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He averaged 19.6 points per game in A-10 games only, second in the league behind Obi Toppin of Dayton. Mitchell set a UMass freshman record for most field goals in a season with 206 and his 548 points scored were fourth in the nation among NCAA Division I freshmen.

“Tre gives us a much-needed presence inside who we can throw the ball to,” Huggins said. “He is a big-time Power 5 starter who is extremely experienced. Tre can score and rebound the basketball, and we are excited to get him here.”

Mitchell played his junior and senior years of high school at Woodstock Academy in Woodstock, Connecticut. He was named the 2019 state of Connecticut Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Mitchell scored more than 1,000 points in his two seasons at Woodstock. He attended Elizabeth Forward High in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, during his freshman and sophomore years.