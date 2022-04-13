MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Mohamed Wague to a national letter-of-intent for the 2022-23 academic year.

Wague, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward, from Bamako, Mali, currently attends Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

This past season at Harcum, Wague averaged 14.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He led the nation in offensive rebounds (17) and in total rebounds (417). He was third in the country in blocked shots (102).

Wague was named a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I First Team All-American and named to the NJCAA Division I All-Tournament Team. Harcum advanced to the NJCAA quarterfinals this past season and finished 32-3.

Wague played in all 35 games and shot 65.1 percent from the field. He had a season-high 33 points against Allegany Maryland and had 10 20-point or more contests. Wague had a season-high 23 rebounds against Morris.

“Mohamed is an outstanding rebounder and shot blocker who I think has tremendous potential,” Huggins said. “He’s 6-foot-10 and can run, move his feet and defend inside and out. He reminds me of Corie Blount, who I coached at Cincinnati and went on to have a long NBA career.”

Wague previously attended Scotland Campus in Scotland, Pennsylvania.