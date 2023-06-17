Hall of famer writes: "I have let all of you — and myself — down"

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hall of famer Bob Huggins informed WVU administrators Saturday that he is resigning and intends to retire from his post as the head coach of WVU men’s basketball.

Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh and charged with DUI Friday night. A month earlier, he was reprimanded by WVU officials after making insensitive remarks in a radio interview.

Now, Huggins has published a message to Mountaineer Nation, declaring his intent to retire, apologizing for his recent mistakes and thanking him for their support during his tenure as the head coach at his alma mater.

Read the letter below: