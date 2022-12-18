MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins expects Emmitt Matthews Jr. to start playing soon after missing WVU’s win over Buffalo on Sunday.

WVU announced that Matthews was out for Sunday’s victory shortly before tip-off as he nurses a left knee injury he sustained against UAB on Dec. 10. The team said he was day-to-day.

“The good thing is that it’s not something that’s going to have to be repaired,” Huggins said. “It’s just going to take time to get it back to normal.”

Huggins says he knew Matthews wasn’t going to play “probably a day or two” after the UAB game.

“We were hoping the day after it was something that would go away and then after two days, we knew it wasn’t going to,” he added.

According to guard Erik Stevenson, Matthews was still active around team facilities, receiving treatment and exercising his lower body to help with his recovery. He was also taking shots in the gym, but he was not practicing with the team.

Huggins says that he will have to get back on the court soon in order to preserve his conditioning.

“He’s going to have to start playing soon or else he’ll be out of shape,” Huggins said. “He knows what’s going on. He’d come back after his hiatus to Washington and he knew everything. He knows what’s going on. …I think it’s a matter of conditioning. He goes out and shoots, I mean he still shoots, but we’ve just got to get him well to where he’s not favoring it.”