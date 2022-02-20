"Contrary to popular belief," WVU's coach says, "we're not out of it."

Time is running out for West Virginia, and the Mountaineers know it. At the same time, they also know that they still have time despite sitting on the outside of every major NCAA Tournament bracketology projection.

WVU has struggled through its Big 12 schedule in the 2021-22 season, taking three wins in 13 games so far. That has been the norm in the Big 12, however, as the Mountaineers are one of six teams in the 10-team league with sub-.500 conference records.

Interestingly enough, though, seven of the nine eligible Big 12 teams are still projected to make the NCAA Tournament. That alone is enough of a sign for WVU coach Bob Huggins that there is still time.

“Contrary to popular belief, we’re not out of it. Kansas State lost [Saturday]….Everybody’s got somewhere with seven to 10 losses — virtually everybody but the people who are playing to win the league.”

Going off of Joe Lunardi’s latest projection for ESPN, Kansas State (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) would be the other Big 12 team to miss the tournament, while Oklahoma (14-13, 4-10) and Iowa State (18-9, 5-9) both sneak in.

“If they can be in, we sure ought to be in,” Huggins said.

WVU’s current skid, which grew to 10 losses in its last 11 games after its most recent defeat to No. 6 Kansas on Saturday, has been the biggest factor in the Mountaineers’ fall from the postseason picture. A saving grace, however, could be that nine of those losses came in the Big 12, widely considered the toughest league in men’s college hoops this season, and six have come against ranked opponents.

Thus, teams like Oklahoma and Iowa State are still well in the running for an NCAA Tournament bid despite having similar marks to the Mountaineers.

“There’s pros and cons to this league this year,” said guard Sean McNeil. “Everybody’s really good so that plays into our favor.”

There are five games left on WVU’s schedule, and at least four of them will likely shape up to be quadrant one clashes — the most valuable class of opponent to beat in the eyes of the NET. That, McNeil says, is plenty of opportunity for WVU to get a late push on its resume.

“If we win these five, or even four out of these five, there’s a real good shot we get into the tournament, and that’s our goal,” McNeil said. “We’re not trying to settle for anything, the goal is to win all five. If we can get four, I think four is the magic number, that’s kind of what we just talked about [in the locker room]. So we’re still not out of it.”

Winning four or five games in the Big 12 is a difficult task for any team in the league. Plus, even if they do hit that mark, there is the possibility that the selection committee finds their resume to be insufficient for an at-large bid.

Of course, the Mountaineers would still have a shot even if it lost all five games, but they’d have to do it all themselves by winning the Big 12 Tournament. If the tournament started today, they’d be the ninth seed out of nine, giving WVU the toughest road to the title in the field. (Oklahoma State is disqualified from both the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments this year due to NCAA violations.)

WVU has made plenty of runs in the Big 12 Tournament before, making the finals three straight times between 2016 and 2018. They also made a semifinal run in 2019, the only season they entered as the bottom seed.

“As long as there’s opportunity, there’s a chance to keep fighting,” Huggins said. “We’re going to keep fighting.”