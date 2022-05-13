MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A forward with regional ties and Big 12 experience has signed with WVU, according to a statement from the program.

Tre Mitchell, a 6-foot-9 forward who started for Texas last season, has signed a grant-in-aid with WVU, the team announced Friday. He will enroll for the 2022-23 academic year.

Mitchell is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He played his first two seasons at UMass, competed for the Longhorns last season and will have two season of eligibility remaining at WVU.

Last year at Texas, Mitchell appeared in 24 contests, making 17 starts He averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from the foul line.

Prior to that, he made 43 starts at UMass, averaging 18.0 points per game and 7.2 rebound per game during his two-year stint there. He’s also a former Atlantic 10 All-Conference First Team honoree.

“Tre gives us a much-needed presence inside who we can throw the ball to,” Huggins said in a statement. “He is a big-time Power 5 starter who is extremely experienced. Tre can score and rebound the basketball, and we are excited to get him here.”

Mitchell played his junior and senior years of high school at Woodstock Academy in Woodstock, Connecticut. He was named the 2019 state of Connecticut Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Mitchell scored more than 1,000 points in his two seasons at Woodstock.

He attended Elizabeth Forward High in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, during his freshman and sophomore years.