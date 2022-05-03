Mountaineer bats catch fire before hosting No. 10 Texas – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Huss Bus got back in the fast lane over the weekend.
Entering the series at Kansas, freshman Grant Hussey was batting .227. After a trio of games in the Sunflower State, that number is now .243.
Big 12 play has been a bit of a challenge for the newcomer. Through the first four league series, he combined for two RBI, both against Texas Tech, and four hits. He doubled up both of those numbers over the final two contests with the Jayhawks as he finished with a combined four RBI and five hits.
In game two, Hussey knocked two over the fence to add to his team-high home run total.
The series finale was all about the long ball for the Mountaineers, and Hussey again got in on the action. A double and his third homer of the series highlighted his day. In four at-bats, he totaled one run, two hits and two RBI.
As a team, the Mountaineers launched 10 homers in three games against KU.
Before the weekend, Hussey hadn’t launched one out of the ballpark since March 25 against Marshall, but he continues his reign as Mountaineer’s top home run hitter in his freshman campaign with nine. He earned some separation from McGwire Holbrook, who ranks second on the roster in homers with six.
The first baseman is tied for No. 3 in RBI (27) and checks in at No. 5 in hits (34).
Hussey and the Mountaineers return to action on Wednesday as they host the University of Charleston at 6 p.m. League play resumes Friday when Mazey’s club begins a three-game home series against Texas.