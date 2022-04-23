MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU football named its spring award winners during Saturday’s Gold-Blue Game.

Offensive lineman Zach Frazier, bandit Jared Bartlett, wide receiver Grayson Malashevich and offensive lineman Doug Nester were honored as the program’s Iron Mountaineers. Since 1996, 76 student-athletes have been granted this award, which is given annually to the most outstanding performers in the program’s strength and conditioning program.

Frazier, Malashevich and Nester are each West Virginia natives.

In addition, Morgantown native Nick Malone received the Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award, which is given annually to the program’s top walk-on. The award is presented in memory of Tommy Nickolich, a former WVU player who died of cancer in 1983.

