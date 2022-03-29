MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A total of 16 West Virginia natives are sprinkled throughout the West Virginia University football roster this spring.

Some of them are known, proven standouts, such as Fairmont Senior High School products Dante Stills on defense, and Zach Frazier on offense, respectively.

Others are still looking to make a name, and define a role, for themselves on Neal Brown’s depth chart.

Brown spoke specifically about five of the in-state products on the roster following practice on Tuesday.

“Wyatt Milum, making the switch to left tackle. I think that’s going to be a great fit for him – he’s left handed,” Brown said of the Spring Valley High School grad. “He’s added weight and strength, and I think that’s shown.”

Milum, who enters his sophomore season with the Mountaineers, was the first player on offense that Brown mentioned specifically on Tuesday.

Another Mountain State offensive lineman was mentioned soon after.

“Zach Frazier continues to play at a high level,” said Brown. “And he’s easy to forget, just because he practices consistently every day. Sometimes I forget to mention his name, just because that’s my expectation for him to be an elite player every single day.”

Brown added that Frazier has been as consistent, and has been playing as well as any player on the roster.

Both Frazier and Milum were top West Virginia prospects during their high school playing days. So, too, was transfer defensive lineman Zeiqui Lawton, who joins the Mountaineers after one season at Cincinnati.

“I think he’s probably more advanced than maybe I anticipated when we signed him,” Brown said of the South Charleston High School product.

Lawton is a redshirt freshman.

While the three aforementioned players were all highly recruited, and highly touted West Virginia high school football players, a pair of preferred walk-ons are also sticking out to Brown.

Both hail from Morgantown.

Wide receiver Preston Fox is one. Fox, a redshirt sophomore, saw action on offense and special teams in four games in 2021.

“All he does is catch the ball,” said the WVU fourth-year head coach. “And you’ll see this when we have some more open practices and stuff. But the kid just catches the ball. He makes contested catches, and so that’s a credit to him.”

Fox racked up nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards as a senior for the Morgantown Mohigans.

Helping Fox get into open space was lineman Nick Malone, who Brown says has grown to 300 pounds.

“I really felt like this his first fall camp, I was like, ‘OK, pleasantly surprised how well he moved.’ And he’s continued to grow,” Brown said. “And I’m not sure he won’t be a factor for us before it’s all said and done.”

Malone played in all 13 games for WVU last year, as he added depth at the tackle spots, and made one start.

WVU will play its annual Gold-Blue Game April 23.