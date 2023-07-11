MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One more baseball player associated with WVU baseball heard his name called at the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Zane Barnhart, a righthanded pitcher and inbound transfer from DII Hillsdale College, was selected in the 17th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. He was drafted with the No. 511 overall pick.

Barnhart excelled as a reliever with the ability to pitch in long-relief situations as well as saving games as a closer. In 20 relief appearances last season, Barnhart (5-1) fanned 61 batters in 43.2 innings of work as he saw his velocity increase from his sophomore season.

Over his three total seasons at Hillsdale, his strikeout total was 109 over 74.0 innings.

He now has the option to sign with the Orioles or attend WVU. The deadline for players to sign their draft contracts with MLB teams is 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31. He also has two more years of college eligibility.

West Virginia has now had three players selected in this year’s draft. Carlson Reed (4th round) was taken first, followed by Braden Barry (8th round) on Tuesday.