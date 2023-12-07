MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Incoming graduate student transfer Ivan Puskovitch of the West Virginia men’s swimming and diving team recently competed at the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cup in Funchal, Portugal, on Dec. 2.

Puskovitch finished higher than any other American male, placing 24th in the men’s 10k race (1:45:40.50). Puskovitch was the top finisher from North America by 23 seconds, and he only finished nine seconds behind defending Olympic champion, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue representing Team USA at the highest levels and to my coach, Mo Khadembashi, who has such an integral role in my success,” Puskovitch said.

With this successful result, Puskovitch was selected to compete at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar, from Feb. 3-7. Puskovitch will compete in the 10k and 5k events at the World Aquatics Championships. Puskovitch competed for Team Santa Monica (TSM) Aquatics which is coached by Khadembashi.

“I’m really excited for Ivan and coach Mo,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “This has been a yearlong project for them, and I am happy to see the hard work pay off for both. I look forward to Ivan joining our program and working with coach Mo to make it a successful world championships for Ivan.”

Puskovitch will have the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 USA Open Water Olympic Team at the World Aquatics Championships.