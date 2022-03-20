WVU football enters the spring season relatively healthy. There are a few players who will be sidelined for the spring: tight end Mike O’Laughlin and defensive linemen Akheem Mesidor and Eddie Vesterinen.

O’Laughlin missed the start of the 2021 season as he recovered from an injury sustained during the summer session. His first few games back, he was on a limited snap count before fully being able to play at the start of Big 12 Conference action. He suffered a season-ending knee injury against TCU on Oct. 23 that will keep him out the entire spring season.

“He’s progressing well from his knee injury,” head coach Neal Brown said. “He’s on track to be back in the fall and be full-go there.”

Mesidor’s upper-body injury is more recent and won’t keep him out quite as long. Brown said it was sustained after the bowl game and “he got it corrected” in the offseason.

“He’ll be fine and full go for the summer,” Brown added.

Vesterinen, a sophomore from Finland, will be sidelined as he recovers from the same injury that kept him out of the bowl game.

Fellow defensive lineman Dante Stills is in good health but won’t be fully active for the spring. The fifth-year senior will participate with the team but in a limited role. Brown said Stills won’t be in a position where he has a lot of contact in order to keep the veteran fresh ahead of the summer and fall sessions. It will be very similar to the approach taken with running back Leddie Brown last spring.