Running back CJ Donaldson (12) runs off the field after scoring a touchdown against Towson. (PHOTO: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Neal Brown provided an update on the availability of his players during his weekly press conference on Tuesday and announced that two key contributors are back in the fold.

Cornerback Charles Woods returns to practice ahead of WVU’s clash at Texas Tech on Saturday after suffering a “unique” lower-body injury in the season opener against Pitt. Brown called his status “probably hopeful” for Saturday, but said he will be in a limited role if he does play.

Running back CJ Donaldson is set to practice on Tuesday as well. Brown said he will be free to go on Saturday “if everything checks out.”

Tight end Mike O’Laughlin is officially out for the season as he will undergo surgery on his left knee. O’Laughlin re-injured his knee against Texas after suffering a season-ending injury in 2021.

Defensive lineman Sean Martin will practice this week in a limited capacity and is “hopeful to questionable” according to Brown. Martin forced a key fumble against Baylor that was returned for a touchdown.

WVU’s secondary could also see some key returners this week after suffering injuries against Baylor. Brown called cornerback Wesley McCormick’s status “probably questionable” after he left Thursday’s game in the first quarter. Rashad Ajayi is expected back after leaving in the second half, and MuMu Bin-Wahad is back at practice after getting injured during the bye week.

Cornerback Andrew Wilson-Lamp will miss the first half against Texas Tech after a failed appeal regarding his targeting call.

Offensive lineman Jordan White will provide reinforcement to the offensive line after missing WVU’s last three games. White started the season at right tackle but has battled injuries all throughout the campaign.