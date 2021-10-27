Gold and Blue Nation
Iowa State at WVU football is on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch

Saturday’s game between No. 22 Iowa State and West Virginia will be the Mountaineers’ annual appearance on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the league’s streaming platform. That means fans won’t be able to find it only on ESPN+ — not on regular television.

ESPN+ is ESPN’s subscription service which provides additional live sports that can’t be found on television. In 2019, the Big 12 Conference expanded its rights agreement with ESPN to make sure that its sporting events — everything from baseball, women’s soccer, women’s basketball, volleyball and even men’s basketball and some football — would be shown on the platform.

That means this subscription is valuable not just to watch this individual football game, but also to follow the Mountaineers year-round.

How much does it cost?

The ESPN+ subscription by itself costs $6.99 a month, and it can be canceled any time. Unfortunately, there is no free trial for ESPN+.

If fans want a little more bang for their buck, The Disney Bundle, which costs $13.99 a month, is a bundle subscription that includes ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu.

Additionally, Verizon Unlimited subscribers are already eligible for The Disney Bundle — meaning they have access to all three services (including ESPN+) already included in their plan.

How do I sign up?

To subscribe to ESPN+ only, click here to sign up for an account. If you already have an account for ESPN.com, you can link your new ESPN+ subscription to your account.

For The Disney Bundle, head over here.

Upcoming WVU games on ESPN+

As stated earlier, there is plenty of Mountaineer action headed to ESPN+ this season. Here’s a look at what’s coming up in the next few weeks (all times eastern):

Oct. 28:

  • Men’s soccer vs. Georgia State (3 p.m.)
  • Women’s soccer vs. Oklahoma State (7 p.m.)
  • Women’s basketball exhibition vs. WVU Tech (7 p.m.)

Oct. 29:

  • Men’s basketball exhibition vs. Akron (7 p.m.)

Oct. 30:

  • Football vs. Iowa State (2 p.m.)
  • Volleyball at Iowa State (2 p.m.)

Oct. 31:

  • Men’s soccer at Georgia Southern (1 p.m.)

Nov. 9:

  • Men’s basketball season opener vs. Oakland (7 p.m.)

Nov. 13:

  • Wrestling vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (2 p.m.)

Nov. 16:

  • Women’s basketball vs. Saint Francis (7 p.m.)

