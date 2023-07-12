ARLINGTON, Texas — Ever since former Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby’s infamous media days comments in 2021, conference expansion and realignment have been at the forefront of the national conversation surrounding college athletics.

Back then, Bowlsby said there didn’t appear to be motivation for a new wave of conference realignment. Now, two summers later, the Big 12 has added four new members, is preparing to begin its first football season as a 14-team league and will soon bid farewell to the SEC-bound Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners.

The expansion conversation continued Wednesday as new commissioner Brett Yormark shared his wide-ranging opening remarks at Big 12 Football Media Days. When he was introduced in the role last year at the same event, he proclaimed that the Big 12 was open for business. At the time, some may have perceived him to be on a mission to shake up the landscape of college sports, but he admits that was never the case.

“When I said we were ‘open for business’ last year, I think people took that as, ‘my God, this guy is new and he wants to go and disrupt,'” Yormark said. “But indicative of my opening comments today, ‘open for business’ was that we were going to explore every and all possibility to grow revenue, to diversify our conference and to do things that hadn’t been done before, and we did a lot of that.”

Yormark proudly reflected on his first 11 months on the job — including the important new media rights deal featuring ESPN and Fox as TV partners — but was much more vague Wednesday on the possibility of additional expansion.

For now, the Big 12 will operate as a 14-member conference for the 2023-24 academic year, and will then move to a 12-team operation beginning in the summer of 2024. But the commissioner did reiterate what he said after the conference’s spring meetings: there is a plan for possible additional expansion in the future.

“I’m not going to really address it today,” Yormark said. “We have a plan, and hopefully we can execute that plan sooner than later, but as I’ve always said, I love the composition of this conference right now. The excitement the four new members have brought to this conference has been incredible, and if we stay at 12, we’re perfectly fine with that. If the opportunity presents itself where there’s something that creates value and aligns well with our goals and objectives starting with the board, then we’re certainly going to pursue it.”

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark delivers his speech on Tuesday at Big 12 Football Media Days in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Ryan Decker)

It’s possible more non-Power 5 schools could move the needle for additional expansion, he said. New members Cincinnati, Houston and UCF all joined the Big 12 from Group of 5 conferences, while BYU has played football as an independent for the last decade-plus.

“If within the value equation there’s alignment, Power 5 or non-Power 5, we’ll look to pursue it,” Yormark said.

The conference welcomed its four new members at the beginning of the month and simultaneously rolled out a brand refresh, which includes a new look on social media and an overhauled website. The league will also unveil a new logo next year.

Yormark thinks the upcoming 14-team football season will be one of “celebration” across the conference.

“We’re going to celebrate our continuing eight, we’re going to celebrate our new four, and in fact, we’re going to celebrate Texas and Oklahoma and all the contributions they’ve made to this conference since day one, because they’ll always be a big part of this conference,” Yormark said. “So for me, it’s really a year of celebration, and we’re very excited about it.”