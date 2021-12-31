Jarret Doege announces he will transfer from West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Less than three full days removed from the end of the 2021 season, West Virginia has had two of its biggest players on offense announce they are leaving the program.

Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. announced his decision to transfer Friday afternoon.

Just over three hours later, quarterback Jarret Doege announced that he, too, will be looking for a new program to play for in 2022.

Doege was one of the top passers in the Big 12 this season, passing for 3,048 yards. He also threw 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He finished the regular season second in the conference in passing yards.

In two-plus seasons at WVU, Doege threw for 6,453 yards, 40 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Doege was held to 140 yards passing, zero touchdowns, and one interception in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl versus Minnesota. It became the final game of his West Virginia career.

Doege began his collegiate career at Bowling Green, and transferred to WVU at the start of the Neal Brown era. He became West Virginia’s starter towards the end of the 2019 season.

He saw his first action in relief of Austin Kendall against Texas Tech. He started every WVU football game from that point on.

West Virginia played to a 14-12 record in games he started.

The redshirt senior quarterback earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors in November of this season after he completed 27 of 43 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns in the Mountaineers’ win over Texas. He connected with nine different receivers in the process and did not throw an interception.

Doege threw for a combined 1,539 yards while completing 66.75 percent of his passes in WVU’s six wins this season. Meanwhile, he completed 65.09 percent of his passes for 1,509 yards in the Mountaineers’ seven losses.

The biggest difference came in his touchdown/interception ratio in those games.

Doege tossed 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions in victories this season. However, he threw just five touchdown passes against eight interceptions in WVU’s losses.

Doege was not one of the players who participated in the senior day festivities this year, prior to the Mountaineers’ win over Texas in November.

During his time with the media following that game, Doege mentioned that he had not made a decision on whether or not he would return. He added that he would talk with Brown after the season.

A little over a month later, a decision has been made.

With Doege’s departure, West Virginia has three quarterbacks on the roster who are expected to return next season. They are redshirt freshman Garrett Greene, who saw time as a backup this season, freshman Will Crowder, and redshirt sophomore Matt Cavallaro.

Brown and WVU will also welcome four-star quarterback, Nicco Marchiol, to the team. Marchiol, part of the 2022 recruiting class, is scheduled to be an early enrollee in January. He’s also arguably the most highly touted high school player coming out of the state of Arizona this recruiting cycle, as he was named the Arizona Player of the Year by multiple (1, 2, 3) outlets and entities.