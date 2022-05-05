West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Jasir Cox, a 6-foot-1, 209-pound, fifth-year senior from Kansas City, Missouri, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from North Dakota State. He will play on the defensive side of the ball.



Jasir Cox, 5th-year Senior, 6-1, 209, Kansas City, Missouri/Bishop Miege/North Dakota State



2021 (Sr.) – North Dakota State

Played for coach Matt Entz at North Dakota State

Named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team

Started 14 games at linebacker, helping the Bison win the 2021 NCAA FCS National Championship

Missed the NCAA second round playoff game due to illness

Finished the year as NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1 ½ sacks and three interceptions

Had two interceptions at Illinois State and one the following week against Missouri State

Also had two pass breakups and one forced fumble

Season-high seven tackles against Indiana State and in the national championship win over Montana State

2020 (Jr.) – North Dakota State

Started all 10 games at linebacker, helping NDSU to the NCAA national quarterfinals

NDSU’s third leading tackler with 52 total tackles

Made 2 ½ tackles for loss and had one sack

Had five pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble

Career-high eight tackles in the NCAA first round playoff win over Eastern Washington

Seven tackles against Central Arkansas, including six solo stops

Also had seven tackles at Southern Illinois

2019 (So.) – North Dakota State

Played in 13-of-16 games, helping NDSU win the NCAA FCS National Championship

Made a tackle on NDSU’s first kickoff of the season against Butler but was injured and missed the rest of the nonconference slate

Had one tackle for loss in his return at Illinois State

Season-high six tackles including four solo stops, a tackle for loss and an assisted sack in the win over South Dakota

Named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll

2018 (Fr.) – North Dakota State

Played in 10-of-15 games as a true freshman, helping NDSU win the NCAA FCS National Championship

Used primarily on the kickoff coverage team and punt defense

NDSU ranked ninth in FCS and led the Missouri Valley Football Conference averaging 15.61 yards per punt return

High School

Standout player for coach Jon Holmes at Bishop Miege High

Played his junior year at Raytown South before transferring to Bishop Miege, where he was a safety on the school’s fourth straight Kansas Class 4A state championship under coach Jon Holmes

2017 all-state and all-conference first team

Had 88 tackles including 54 solo stops

Intercepted four passes and returned two for touchdowns

Also had a punt return for a touchdown

Ran on a record-setting 4×100 relay team

Also participated in basketball and baseball

Personal