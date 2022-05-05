West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Jasir Cox, a 6-foot-1, 209-pound, fifth-year senior from Kansas City, Missouri, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from North Dakota State. He will play on the defensive side of the ball.
Jasir Cox, 5th-year Senior, 6-1, 209, Kansas City, Missouri/Bishop Miege/North Dakota State
2021 (Sr.) – North Dakota State
- Played for coach Matt Entz at North Dakota State
- Named All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team
- Started 14 games at linebacker, helping the Bison win the 2021 NCAA FCS National Championship
- Missed the NCAA second round playoff game due to illness
- Finished the year as NDSU’s third-leading tackler with 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, 1 ½ sacks and three interceptions
- Had two interceptions at Illinois State and one the following week against Missouri State
- Also had two pass breakups and one forced fumble
- Season-high seven tackles against Indiana State and in the national championship win over Montana State
2020 (Jr.) – North Dakota State
- Started all 10 games at linebacker, helping NDSU to the NCAA national quarterfinals
- NDSU’s third leading tackler with 52 total tackles
- Made 2 ½ tackles for loss and had one sack
- Had five pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one forced fumble
- Career-high eight tackles in the NCAA first round playoff win over Eastern Washington
- Seven tackles against Central Arkansas, including six solo stops
- Also had seven tackles at Southern Illinois
2019 (So.) – North Dakota State
- Played in 13-of-16 games, helping NDSU win the NCAA FCS National Championship
- Made a tackle on NDSU’s first kickoff of the season against Butler but was injured and missed the rest of the nonconference slate
- Had one tackle for loss in his return at Illinois State
- Season-high six tackles including four solo stops, a tackle for loss and an assisted sack in the win over South Dakota
- Named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll
2018 (Fr.) – North Dakota State
- Played in 10-of-15 games as a true freshman, helping NDSU win the NCAA FCS National Championship
- Used primarily on the kickoff coverage team and punt defense
- NDSU ranked ninth in FCS and led the Missouri Valley Football Conference averaging 15.61 yards per punt return
High School
- Standout player for coach Jon Holmes at Bishop Miege High
- Played his junior year at Raytown South before transferring to Bishop Miege, where he was a safety on the school’s fourth straight Kansas Class 4A state championship under coach Jon Holmes
- 2017 all-state and all-conference first team
- Had 88 tackles including 54 solo stops
- Intercepted four passes and returned two for touchdowns
- Also had a punt return for a touchdown
- Ran on a record-setting 4×100 relay team
- Also participated in basketball and baseball
Personal
- Son of James and Lotu Cox
- One of seven children (3 brothers,3 sisters)
- Older brother, Jabril Cox, was a two-time All-America linebacker at NDSU from 2016-19, before transferring to LSU for his senior season
- Expected to graduate in May 2022 with his bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in psychology