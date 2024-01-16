MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts has announced the addition of two student-athletes for the 2024-25 academic year.

Joining the Mountaineers are Emerson Smith (Westerville, Ohio) and Taylor Tuohy (Dover, Pennsylvania).

Emerson Smith / Westerville, Ohio

A Westerville, Ohio, native, Smith attends Westerville North High School and is a five-year Level 10 gymnast for coach Becky Doggette at Buckeye Gymnastics. A three-time nationals qualifier, she most recently qualified for the 2023 Level 10 National Championships after finishing in the top 10 on every event at the Region 5 Regional Championships. Her appearance at nationals was highlighted by a third-place finish on floor exercise, as well as top-25 finishes on vault and the all-around.

At the 2022 Region 5 Regional Championships, Smith was crowned the region’s floor champion and was the runner-up on vault. With the finish, she earned her second career appearance at nationals and went on to earn a top-25 finish on three events, including a tie for seventh on vault. In 2021, she earned her first career national championships qualification after finishing in the top 10 on three events at regionals.

The daughter of Trever and Joelle, Smith plans to enroll in general studies at WVU.

“When we first started talking to Emerson, her club coach Becky, who is an alum of WVU, kept telling us how great Emerson was, and she was spot on,” associate head coach Travis Doak said. “Emerson has great gymnastics, but what sets her apart is her positive attitude. She has had great success on the national stage and competes at a high level of difficulty, especially on floor. We believe she will compete great gymnastics, but the crowd and team also will be drawn to her infectious smile and energy.”

Taylor Tuohy / Dover, Pennsylvania

Tuohy hails from Dover, Pa., and attends Liberty University Online High School. She is a three-year Level 10 gymnast for coaches Jenn Fatta and Tony Fatta at Prestige Gymnastics. Tuohy is a two-time Level 10 National Championships qualifier, including her most recent trip in 2023. She qualified for nationals after finishing inside the top 10 on every event at the Region 7 Regional Championships.

Tuohy earned her first career trip to the national championships in 2021 after finishing in the top five of four events at regionals. A Talent Opportunity Program national team member, she also is a three-time qualifier for the Eastern National Championships. In her first meet of 2024 at the Ozone Invitational, Tuohy recorded four first-place finishes to start out the year.

A two-sport athlete, Tuohy also competed as a diver throughout high school and was a district champion and state qualifier in 2023. She is the daughter of Matthew and Diane and plans to major in forensic biology at WVU.

“Taylor has a relentless work ethic matched with a great style,” Doak said. “There are some qualities in our sport that are difficult to teach, and we believe Taylor has everything she needs to come in the door and make an impact here at West Virginia. She is very consistent in competition and seems to always stay calm. When Taylor has been on campus, the fit just felt natural with the coaches and team. We are so ready to have her here on the team.”