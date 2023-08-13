West Virginia center Jesse Edwards balled out in Netherlands’ FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament opener on Sunday.

The Mountaineer big man netted 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds for his home country. Edwards made eight of his 11 shot attempts from the floor, and made two of his four free throw attempts. He also tallied one block.

In nearly 21 minutes of action, Edwards had the best plus-minus (+16) on the team, and also had the second-best efficiency rating (20) for the Dutch.

Despite Edwards’ impressive performance, Netherlands fell to Sweeden in overtime by a final score of 91-89. Half of Edwards’ scoring output came in the fourth and fifth periods.

Group C and D contests of the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament are being held in Turkey. Edwards and Netherlands will play again on Monday at 3 a.m. ET (10 a.m. local) against Belgium. They will play their final round-robin contest against Croatia at the same time on Wednesday.

If the Dutch finish among the top two teams in their group, Edwards and co. will advance to the final phase of this tournament. If they can win the finale on Aug. 20, they would earn a place in next July’s FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, with a spot in the Paris Olympics up for grabs.

Edwards transferred to WVU from Syracuse this offseason. He averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last year for the Orange.