Carter knocks down a pair of threes to tally first points with new club

After being shutout in his first game with his new team on Saturday, Jevon Carter finished in double figures Monday night.

The former Mountaineer guard scored 10 points in 29 minutes played off the bench in just his second game with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Carter was 2-for-8 from the field, with both of his made shots coming from three-point land. He was also 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Moments ago: Former #WVU guard Jevon Carter scored the first points of his Milwaukee Bucks tenure on a 3-pointer against the Charlotte Hornets! pic.twitter.com/kdWr2aO7qB — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) March 1, 2022

In addition to the 10 points he scored, Carter dished out two assists and grabbed three rebounds. He was the most-used player off the bench for Milwaukee on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Carter joined the Bucks after being waived by the Brooklyn Nets last week.

The former Mountaineer standout is in his fourth year in the NBA. Milwaukee is the fourth team that he has played for.

Carter was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018. He was then traded to the Phoenix Suns where he played two seasons before joining the Nets ahead of this season.

Carter played 46 games for Brooklyn this year prior to being waived.

He has now joined the reigning NBA champions, and a player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has won two NBA MVP trophies.

Following Monday night’s contest, Carter is averaging 3.65 points per game this season.

He has scored in double figures in five games this year, but three of those games have come in the month of February.