Jevon Carter is one of the best defensive players ever to lace up a pair of basketball shoes at West Virginia.

He is also one of 11 current or former athletes from Proviso East High School to play in the NBA.

The Maywood, Illinois native was back in his home state on Friday. And he threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Chicago White Sox home game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Carter posted pictures and a video of his first pitch on Instagram.

During his collegiate career at WVU, Carter was a two-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year. He also became the first Power 5 conference player to amass 1,500 points, 500 assists, 500 rebounds, and 300 steals in a career.

Carter recently completed his fourth season in the NBA. He finished this season with the Milwaukee Bucks organization.