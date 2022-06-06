Legendary West Virginia defensive back Aaron Beasley and former coaching great Jim Carlen are both on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class, the National Football Foundation announced Monday.

Beasley and Carlen both return to the ballot, which includes over 176 players and 42 coaches from all levels of college football. Carlen has been nominated for over a decade, while Beasley has been on the ballot since 2019.

Beasley played four seasons in his Mountaineer career, which culminated in a Consensus All-American campaign in 1995. He racked up 143 total tackles in 43 games, as well as 19 interceptions and three touchdowns. The Pottstown, Pennsylvania native was also voted team MVP in 1995.

Players become eligible for the ballot 10 seasons after their final collegiate game if they received First Team All-American honors.

Coaches, however, become eligible three seasons after their retirement or immediately after their retirement if he is 70 years old. Nominees must hold a .600 winning percentage for at least 10 years and 100 games at the helm.

Carlen headed the Mountaineers from 1996 to 1999, leading the program to 25 wins, 13 losses and three ties. He then went on to have stints at Texas Tech and South Carolina, finishing with a 107-69-6 record and a 2-5-1 bowl mark.

WVU has 13 inductees in the College Football Hall of Fame. Frank Cignetti Sr., the former coach, was the most recent enshrinee, getting the nod in 2013. Darryl Talley became the most recent player to make it as part of the 2011 class.

The 2023 class will be announced in early 2023.