Quinerly becomes fourth Mountaineer to earn award since joining the Big 12

West Virginia point guard JJ Quinerly has been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week after notching two quality starts for the Mountaineers, the league announced Monday.

Quinerly notched a career-high 22 points on Wednesday when WVU hosted Kansas. That was just her third career start as she led the Mountaineer offense, while adding five rebounds and two steals in the effort. WVU, however, fell to the Jayhawks 65-47.

The Norfolk, Virginia native again started on Saturday at Baylor, adding eight points and five rebounds. The Mountaineers fell again, however, 75-57.

Her season state line now sits at 7.6 points, 2.1 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Quinerly has become a key piece of WVU’s starting five after KK Deans went down for the season with an injury. In that span, she has made four starts, including the two that earned her this week’s Big 12 award.

She is also the fourth Mountaineer to earn this award since joining the Big 12 in 2012-13. Fellow guard Madisen Smith, who is now a senior on the roster, earned the award on Feb. 18, 2019.

WVU next takes the court on Tuesday when it faces Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.