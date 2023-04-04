Sophomore sensation JJ Wetherholt is the nation’s leader in hits, and the Big 12’s leader in batting average and runs scored. As of Tuesday, he is also a midseason All-American.

Perfect Game announced its midseason list of the best players in the country, and Wetherholt was named to the first team list. He is one of just four underclassmen hitters, and one of two players from the Big 12 Conference, named to the midseason first team All-American squad.

Wetherholt ranks fourth in the nation with his .462 batting average, and tops all Division I hitters in the country with 54 hits so far this season. WVU’s second baseman is also tied for third in the country in steals with 24. He leads all Power 5 conference players in the statistic.

The Mars, Pennsylvania native is on pace to set a slew of West Virginia baseball program single-season records this year.

He has reached base in 35 straight games, and has 17 multi-hit games this year.

Wetherholt and West Virginia are back in action on Wednesday when they take on in-state foe Marshall in Charleston, West Virginia. The Mountaineers will then be back home this weekend to take on Kansas in a Big 12 series.