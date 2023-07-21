MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kedrian Johnson’s professional basketball career is just starting to take shape, but he still has business to take care of in West Virginia.

Fresh off his three-year WVU men’s basketball career, Johnson will don the Gold and Blue once more before embarking on his professional career. He was one of the first players announced for this year’s Best Virginia squad, but he admits he didn’t envision playing in The Basketball Tournament just months after his college career came to an end.

“Fresh out of college I didn’t plan on playing,” he said. “But I needed something to prepare me for the pro level overseas, so I decided playing with Best Virginia would help me out a lot.”

Last week, the former Mountaineer guard signed with the Bristol Flyers of the British Basketball League (BBL). He did a pre-NBA Draft workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers last month, but this marks his first pro contract.

Johnson hadn’t signed with Bristol when he first committed to playing with Best Virginia, but now, he’s looking at it as one final opportunity to absorb anything he can from some of WVU’s great players before he follows in their footsteps.

“For the most part, the main goal is to win that $1 million but my personal goal is just to prepare myself for the professional level. That’s the real reason I decided to play in TBT,” Johnson said.

One of those players Johnson is looking forward to playing with is Mountaineer legend, Kevin Jones. From one KJ to another, Johnson is hoping Jones can shed some insight on what it takes to be successful overseas.

Johnson will also be reunited with a very familiar face in TBT as Erik Stevenson is the latest addition to the squad. Learning from the mixture of recent Mountaineers and veterans is what Johnson is most excited about.

Best Virginia will begin TBT action against DuBois Dream (Western PA) in the first round on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. If they advance to the second round, they are set up for a rivalry clash as they will face the winner of Herd That (Marshall) vs. Zoo Crew (Pitt).