MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Lauri Syrja has signed a national letter of internet and athletic grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Lauri is the next addition of many international students we have had represent WVU Rifle and we are excited for him to join the program,” Hammond said. “We know he will bring a strong work ethic, international experience and enthusiasm to the team and we look forward to welcoming him into our WVU Family.”

Syrja is an accomplished international rifle athlete racking up a plethora of accomplishments as a native of Maakeski, Finland.

He is a 2022 smallbore mixed team European Champion, a two-time Nordic Champion and a 10-time Finnish Champion. He has been a part of the Finnish national rifle team since 2019 while being named the best young athlete in the Tavastia region in 2022.

From 2022-2023, Syrja has managed 11 top-25 finishes at World Championships, ISSF Junior World Cups and European Championships across various disciplines.

Syrja is a graduate of Padasjoki High School. He also competed as a part of the Leppa club team under the coaching direction of Marko Leppa.