MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Some of Kevin Jones’ best basketball memories and accomplishments came with Billy Hahn on the West Virginia bench.

Hahn, the former Mountaineer assistant coach, was on the sidelines when Jones and WVU advanced to the Final Four in 2010. He was there two years later when Jones averaged 19.9 points and 10.9 rebounds per game as a senior and was voted a consensus second-team All-American.

“He just always was that calming voice, always was that guy to make you laugh even during tough times,” Jones said Wednesday.

Hahn died in April at the age of 69. Best Virginia announced Tuesday that the team will play in this summer’s The Basketball Tournament with a “BH” patch on their jerseys as a tribute to him. When the idea was pitched by one of the Best Virginia team leaders earlier this summer, there was no hesitation in turning the patch into reality.

“It means a lot. He’s meant so much to our basketball program,” Jones said. “To be able to honor him with a patch, I couldn’t see it any other way. And hopefully, it brings us some good luck.”

The 2016-17 season was Hahn’s last as a full-time assistant with West Virginia. Current Best Virginia players like Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson, and Sean McNeil didn’t play under him during their WVU careers.

However, anyone who was around the West Virginia men’s basketball program from Hahn’s arrival in 2007 until his death earlier this year knows the influence he had.

“It’ll definitely rally us,” said Jones. “He was all about team and camaraderie, and I think that’s what this tournament is about. I think the team with the most cohesiveness will get the furthest.”

Best Virginia will begin play in The Basketball Tournament on July 25 at 7 p.m. ET at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia. The WVU alumni squad will host a TBT regional for the third consecutive year.

Jones, 33, is entering his final TBT run. He and the rest of this Best Virginia team feel they have the ability to make their deepest run yet toward the tournament’s $1 million grand prize.