MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – JT Daniels will call the signals against Pitt.

WVU head coach Neal Brown announced Monday that the transfer quarterback will start in the Mountaineers’ week one clash against Pitt. Daniels beat out three other candidates for the job this preseason.

“JT earned the right to start. He’ll be our starting quarterback,” Brown said Monday during his first game week press conference of the season. “Decision making is kind of what won that job for him. Full trust; players, staff have a lot of confidence in him and how he’s gonna perform in the opener.”

The head coach also praised Daniels’ ability to stay level-headed after making mistakes in practices, as well as his game experience at Georgia, where he went 7-0 as a starter.

“He’s played in big games, so I don’t think the atmosphere is going to rattle him,” Brown said.

Daniels brings a wealth of college football experience to the Mountaineers. This will be his third season as a week one starter after earning the job in 2019 at USC and in 2021 at Georgia. Both times, injuries hampered his tenure and cost him his starting job.

Daniels has flashed plenty of potential in his 21 college football games, completing 63.8 percent of his passes for 4,840 yards and 32 touchdowns with a 142.5 passing efficiency rating. He has thrown 16 interceptions in his career.

He also possesses an understanding of new WVU offensive coordinator Graham Harrell’s system. Harrell’s stint as the offensive coordinator at USC overlapped with Daniels’ time with the program.

At Georgia, Daniels was limited by injuries in his two seasons with the Bulldogs. He capped Georgia’s 2020 campaign by throwing for 392 yards and a score in the Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati, but he was sidelined down the stretch last season as the Bulldogs claimed the national title.

The official WVU football depth chart, which was published Monday afternoon, lists Will Crowder, Nicco Marchiol and Garrett Greene as backup options at quarterback.

WVU kicks off its season on Sept. 1 with the resumption of the Backyard Brawl rivalry at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.