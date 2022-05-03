West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that JT Daniels, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, redshirt senior quarterback from Irvine, California, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia.
JT Daniels, r-Sr., QB, 6-3, 210, Irvine, California/Mater Dei Catholic/USC/Georgia
2021 (r-Jr.) – Georgia
- Played for coach Kirby Smart at Georgia
- Was 7-0 as the starting quarterback during his tenure with the Bulldogs
- Member of the 2021 CFP National Championship squad
- Starting quarterback in three of 14 games, played in six games overall
- Team’s second-leading passer with 68 completions on 94 attempts, totaling 722 yards and seven TDs
- Completed 22-of-30 passes for 135 yards in season-opening win over No. 3 Clemson
- Missed UAB, Arkansas, Auburn and Florida games because of injury
- Returned to action in reserve role vs. Missouri and completed seven of 11 passes for 82 yards and a TD
- Started the South Carolina game and completed 23 of 31 passes for 303 yards and three scores
- Named among 35 collegians as a “player to watch” for the Walter Camp 2021 Player of the Year award
- Second-team preseason All-SEC, as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches, as well as by attendees at SEC Media Days
2020 (r-So.) – Georgia
- Georgia’s starting quarterback in the last four games of the season, winning all four starts
- Helped lead the Bulldogs to an 8-2 record, including a Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati
- Finished with 80 completions (119 att.), for 1,231 yards and 10 TDs
- Completed 28-of-38 passes for 401 yards and four scores, including TD passes of 48 and 40 yards, in his UGA debut vs. Mississippi State
- Became the 10th quarterback in Georgia history to have four touchdown passes in a game
- Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, Maxwell Award Player of the Week and Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 for his performance against Mississippi State,
- Went 26-for-38 for 392 yards and a TD, leading three fourth-quarter scoring drives in Georgia’s Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati
- Threw for 299 yards and three TDs in win at No. 24 Missouri
- Medically cleared to play just days after the Bulldogs’ season opener at Arkansas
- Participated in preseason camp
2018 (So.) – USC
- Redshirted after season-ending knee injury suffered in third quarter of opener vs. Fresno State
- Had completed 25-of-34 passes for 215 yards before the injury
- Named to the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll for Fall 2019
2018 (Fr.) – USC
- Started at quarterback in 11 games (missed the Arizona State game)
- Just the second true freshman USC player to start at quarterback for USC in a season opener (Matt Barkley was the first in 2009)
- Was 21-of-35 for 282 yards and a 43-yard touchdown in his debut vs. UNLV
- Completed 37 (USC record) of 51 passes for 349 yards and 2 TDs vs. Notre Dame
- Threw for 322 yards (30-of-48 passes) vs. Texas
- Threw for a pair of TDs and a 2-point conversion in the second half to help USC overcome a 13-point deficit vs. Washington State
- Missed the Arizona State game after suffering a concussion the week before vs. Utah
High School
- Graduated from Mater Dei Catholic High and was coached by Bruce Rollinson
- Graduated a full year early in order to enroll at USC
- 2017 Gatorade National Player of the Year
- Max Preps National Player of the Year
- PrepStar Dream Team
- USA Today All-USA First Team
- Two-time Gatorade state Player of the Year and two-time Orange County Offensive Player of the Year
- Los Angeles Times All-Area Player of the Year
- Completed 262 of 365 passes (71.8%) for 4,123 yards and 52 TDs with just four INTs as a senior
- His 12,014 career passing yards were an Orange County record, as were his 152 TD passes
- Led Mater Dei to a 38-4 record in his three seasons, including a 15-0 mark, the CIF state title and a final No. 1 national ranking in 2017