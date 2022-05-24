One of Best Virginia’s top guards is back for a third TBT run.

The team announced Tuesday that Juwan Staten will return to the roster for The Basketball Tournament 2022. Staten, a former star for Bob Huggins at West Virginia, has appeared with Best Virginia during both of its appearances in the competition.

“We’ve had a pretty good run the last couple of years (in TBT),” Staten said. “We’ve been a game away from making it out of our region, and we just want to regroup, build off the momentum we’ve had, and we think this might be the year to get it done.”

Staten has started all four of his appearances for Best Virginia and averages 5.75 points per game. He missed one game in 2019 after sustaining a wrist injury in Best Virginia’s opening round victory over Seven City Royalty.

The Dayton, Ohio native joins John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Jaysean Paige and Jamel Morris on the team.

“Juwan does an unbelievable job of representing Best Virginia. He is a coach on the floor,” Head Coach James Long said. “He competes every play. He makes his teammates better. All of those things are vitally important in trying to win the TBT. Having Juwan back is something that gives you confidence as a coach. All in all, he is one of the toughest people I have ever played with.”

Best Virginia holds a 3-2 record between its two runs in TBT. In 2021, the squad made it to the finals of the first-ever West Virginia Regional in Charleston, falling to Team 23 75-67.

The WVU alumni squad’s time at TBT 2022 once again begins in the capital of the Mountain State as it hosts the regional with Herd That, a Marshall alumni team. The regional begins on July 24 and ends on July 27, with the winner moving on to the tournament quarterfinals at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.