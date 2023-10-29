MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sophomore Carson Kammann led the WVU golf team during the first day of the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational in Loxley, Alabama.

Kammann shot 73-68 and sits tied for fifth place at 3-under-par. Will Stakel (74-74) and Pierce Grieve (74-74) are tied for 32nd place. Oli Ménard (74-76) is tied for 42nd place, Max Green (79-72) is tied for 48th place and Kaleb Wilson (76-79) is tied for 62nd place.

The Mountaineers are tied for 10th place in the team standings with rounds of 298-296 (+18). The final 18 holes will begin Sunday morning.