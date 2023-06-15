Former West Virginia guards Erik Stevenson and Kedrian Johnson worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. These workouts are part of the pre-NBA Draft process teams and players go through.

Stevenson has previously worked out with the Washington Wizards. This was Johnson’s first workout with an NBA team.

The duo of WVU guards posed for pictures with Cleveland general manager Mike Gansey after the workout was over. Gansey, of course, was a standout forward at West Virginia from 2003-2006. He is approaching his six-year anniversary of joining the Cavs front office, and completed his first full season as GM at the end of the regular season.

Stevenson led West Virginia in scoring this past season, averaging 15.4 points per game. He tallied double-figure scoring numbers 24 times, including a pair of 30-plus-point performances against Auburn and Oklahoma over a three-game stretch.

Johnson averaged a career-high 11.7 points per game this year, more than doubling his scoring output from the previous season. The veteran point guard also tallied career-highs in three-point shooting, free throw shooting percentage, assists, and steals. He finished his Mountaineer career by scoring a career-best 27 points against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament.

The NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 22.