WVU point guard Kedrian Johnson looks to the bench during the Mountaineers’ game against Navy. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Kedrian Johnson is officially a professional basketball player.

The Bristol Flyers of the British Basketball League (BBL) and the Europe North Basketball League (ENBL) announced in a Twitter post on Wednesday that they signed Johnson to a contract.

Johnson, a 6-foot-3-inch guard, finished his collegiate career at West Virginia this spring after playing in 91 games over the span of three seasons. Johnson, a native of Dallas, Texas, averaged 11.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists during his fifth year of eligibility. He started 63 of his final 65 games at WVU.

He finished his time at West Virginia with a career-high 27 points against Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Just over two months ago, he committed to joining Best Virginia, West Virginia alumni’s TBT team, for its tournament at the end of July.

TBT is a $1 million winner-take-all basketball competition. Last year, Best Virginia made its best TBT run by winning the West Virginia regional and advancing to the quarterfinals.

Best Virginia will face off against Dubois Dream – a minor league and youth basketball organization based out of DuBois, Pennsylvania – in the first round. Wheeling’s WesBanco Arena will serve as the host site of the 2023 TBT West Virginia regional from July 25-30. Best Virginia will serve as the region’s host.