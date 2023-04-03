MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball has a new head coach.

Mark Kellogg, who has served as the head women’s basketball coach at Stephen F. Austin for the past eight seasons, will become the seventh women’s basketball coach in WVU history, according to a statement from the university.

Kellogg replaces Dawn Plitzuweit in the role. Last month, Plitzuweit departed from WVU and became the head coach at Minnesota after leading the Mountaineers to the NCAA Tournament in her lone season in Morgantown.

“Mark Kellogg is an established winner who has made a name for himself by building championship programs and preparing his student-athletes to be leaders on and off the court,” WVU director of athletics Wren Baker said. “He has had tremendous success at every stop along his coaching career journey and has done so with great integrity.”

Based on win percentage, Kellogg is the sixth winningest active coach in Division I women’s basketball. He brings a 445-120 (.788) career record to the University City.

Kellogg’s Ladyjacks went 27-7 overall and 15-3 in the WAC last season, ultimately reaching the second round of the WNIT.

His SFA squad won 28 games during a historic 2021-22 campaign. The Ladyjacks won the WAC regular season and tournament titles, and reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 12-seed. Kellogg was also named the conference’s coach of the year that season.

Under Kellogg’s leadership, SFA made six consecutive postseason appearances and completed seven consecutive seasons with at least 23 victories.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, SFA competed in the Southland Conference. Kellogg was also named Southland Coach of the Year in 2021 and guided his team to the NCAA Tournament that year.

Kellogg won 195 games with the Ladyjacks and has racked up 445 career victories as a college basketball head coach.

“We are thrilled to join the Mountaineer family and are excited to get to Morgantown,” Kellogg said in a statement. “I want to thank President Gordon Gee and Wren Baker for the opportunity to continue the tradition of West Virginia women’s basketball. We will work tirelessly every day to build a program that competes for championships with quality student-athletes who will make all of West Virginia proud.”

Prior to his tenure at SFA, Kellogg coached at West Texas A&M from 2013-15, and spent one season at Northwest Missouri State from 2012-13. Baker hired Kellogg for that role with Northwest Missouri State when he was the school’s AD.

He’ll be officially introduced Wednesday during a press conference.